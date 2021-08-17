Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Will Boyle nets winner as Cheltenham claim Ipswich comeback

By Press Association
August 17 2021, 9.56pm
Will Boyle netted Cheltenham’s winner (David Davies/PA)
Cheltenham fought back from a goal down to stun Ipswich with a 2-1 League One victory thanks to Will Boyle’s late goal.

Paul Cook’s Blues, still waiting for their first win of the season, led through Matt Penney’s fine strike in the ninth minute.

They should have doubled their lead three minutes later when Macauley Bonne lifted the ball over the advancing Owen Evans and looked certain to tap it into an empty net, but he missed the target.

Callum Wright had fired an effort over from a good position in the second minute after a Ben Tozer long throw reached him at the far post.

Charlie Raglan also glanced a header wide following Liam Sercombe’s cross from the right as Cheltenham improved before the break.

Ipswich started the second half strongly, but the hosts then seized control and scored a deserved leveller after 62 minutes.

After a Tozer throw was half cleared, Boyle’s cross was nodded in at the far post by Leicester City loanee Wright.

And Boyle won it with a low finish at the far post after another throw in from Tozer caused havoc and Cheltenham were able to celebrate their first triumph at League One level since April 2009.

