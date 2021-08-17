Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Rare Amari’i Bell goal earns Luton victory at Barnsley

By Press Association
August 17 2021, 9.58pm
Amari’i Bell scored the winner for Luton (Nigel French/PA)
Amari’i Bell’s first goal since March 2019 earned Luton a 1-0 win at Barnsley.

Jamaica international Bell ended his 58-game drought with less than four minutes on the clock and his effort proved enough as the Hatters secured a fifth victory from their last six visits to Oakwell.

Nathan Jones’ men, who had conceded five goals in their previous two outings, went on to protect their lead admirably against a Barnsley team who made that task easier with a tepid performance in the final third.

The visitors forged in front from the first attack of the game when Elijah Adebayo raided down the right and, although Cameron Jerome mis-controlled his low cross, the ball fell to wing-back Bell, who fired inside goalkeeper Brad Collins’ right-hand post from 12 yards with aplomb.

The Hatters continued to threaten during the opening stages and James Bree dragged a volleyed chance wide after Collins had been lured out of his goal by another positive burst for the byline from Abebayo.

Barnsley’s first opportunity of the night came midway through the half, with Romal Palmer electing unsuccessfully to beat Simon Sluga at his near post when a ball across the six-yard box would have been the better option.

Moments later, Luton defender Tom Lockyer made a brilliant block challenge as Clarke Oduor pulled back his boot and prepared to shoot eight yards from goal.

At the other end, Admiral Muskwe muscled his way into two shooting positions in quick succession, but Michael Helik threw himself in front of the Zimbabwe international’s first effort and Collins was equal to his second.

Luton then had to demonstrate their defensive resilience once more before the break when Sluga parried a firm Callum Brittain drive and Peter Kioso’s sliding challenge prevented the home winger from having greater success after the rebound.

Brittain continued to probe and, early in the second half, drilled a diagonal 15-yard attempt across the face of the visitors’ goal.

In response, Adebayo was wasteful when he tamely shot past Collins’ near post after striding clear through the left channel.

Henri Lansbury was more decisive, though, with an edge-of-the-box strike that stung Collins’ palms.

For Barnsley, Brittain sent an inviting low cross into the six-yard box from the right wing but none of his team-mates were able to apply a finishing touch.

Josh Benson also thumped over from 20 yards following Kal Naismith’s headed clearance and Callum Styles forced Sluga into a save low to his right.

Liam Kitching headed too high from an inswinging Benson corner and Styles lifted a half-volleyed attempt over as time ran out for the Tykes.

Even with six minutes of stoppage time, Markus Schopp’s men never looked like finding the quality needed to summon an equaliser and finished the night having only mustered two shots on target.

