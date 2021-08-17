James Henry spot on as Oxford beat Crewe

Unbeaten Oxford made it back-to-back home wins as James Henry’s 33rd-minute penalty earned a 1-0 win over Crewe in League One.

Henry converted after debutant Terell Thomas fouled Billy Bodin when he tried to reach Dan Agyei’s cross.

Crewe are still looking for their first win of the league campaign but they made Oxford work hard for the points.

U’s boss Karl Robinson rotated his squad, changing his entire front three despite the 2-1 win over Charlton last Saturday.

After a cagey opening, the home side began to express themselves and were rewarded by Henry’s spot-kick.

Oxford’s Matt Taylor was close to turning in a Bodin cross-shot, and the second half was played largely in and around Crewe’s box.

Agyei used his pace to dart in between Thomas and goalkeeper Dave Richards yet directed his lob wide.

Taylor also had an effort saved, and Cameron Brannagan fired a 20-yard free kick over.

Crewe were given an opportunity to level by John Mousinho’s misplaced pass, but Jack Stevens saved Callum Ainley’s shot low to his right.