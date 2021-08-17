Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Mo Eisa hits the winner for MK Dons as they come from behind to beat Charlton

By Press Association
August 17 2021, 10.02pm
Mo Eisa scored the winner for MK Dons (David Davies/PA)
Mo Eisa scored the winner for MK Dons (David Davies/PA)

Mo Eisa struck the winner as MK Dons came from behind to defeat Charlton 2-1 and give new head coach Liam Manning his first victory.

Manning lost his opening match in charge against Sunderland last Saturday, but he will have been pleased with how his team responded to conceding early as they picked up their first win of the season.

Charlton led after 15 minutes when Jayden Stockley got on the end of Albie Morgan’s inviting free-kick from the right to head in at the back post.

However, MK Dons were level within three minutes as Scott Twine’s through ball put Troy Parrot in one-on-one and the Tottenham loanee finished calmly beyond Craig MacGillivray.

Stockley had a chance to restore the Addicks’ lead just before half-time, after being played in by Diallang Jaiyesimi, but he was denied by a good block by Dons keeper Andrew Fisher.

The hosts ultimately hit the front in the 64th minute, as Parrott managed to scramble the ball through a crowd to Eisa, who made no mistake from close range.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier