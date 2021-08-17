Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Anthony Stewart secures late point for Wycombe at Wigan

By Press Association
August 17 2021, 10.10pm
Anthony Stewart scored right at the death (Adam Davy/PA)
Anthony Stewart maintained Wycombe’s unbeaten start to their Sky Bet League One campaign with a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Wigan.

Callum Lang had seemingly secured the Latics the points when he fired home his first goal of the season two minutes into the second half.

But defender Stewart headed home Sullay Kaikai’s corner in the 91st minute to clinch a last-gasp point at the DW Stadium.

Athletic stopper Ben Amos did well to deny Garath McCleary a third league goal in as many games after he broke away.

Former Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke missed a great chance and Chairboys’ goalkeeper David Stockdale did well seconds later to deny Jordan Jones after he pounced on a mistimed back pass.

Will Keane saw an effort chalked off for offside for Wigan just before half-time.

But the hosts got their deserved lead just after the restart when Lang fired into the top corner.

Stockdale made another fine save to keep out Jones’ well-struck left-footed effort.

Keane should have put the game to bed for the hosts when he rattled the crossbar with 20 minutes to go.

And that miss proved costly as Stewart snatched a point right at the end.

