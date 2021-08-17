Anthony Stewart secures late point for Wycombe at Wigan

Anthony Stewart maintained Wycombe’s unbeaten start to their Sky Bet League One campaign with a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Wigan.

Callum Lang had seemingly secured the Latics the points when he fired home his first goal of the season two minutes into the second half.

But defender Stewart headed home Sullay Kaikai’s corner in the 91st minute to clinch a last-gasp point at the DW Stadium.

Athletic stopper Ben Amos did well to deny Garath McCleary a third league goal in as many games after he broke away.

Former Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke missed a great chance and Chairboys’ goalkeeper David Stockdale did well seconds later to deny Jordan Jones after he pounced on a mistimed back pass.

Will Keane saw an effort chalked off for offside for Wigan just before half-time.

But the hosts got their deserved lead just after the restart when Lang fired into the top corner.

Stockdale made another fine save to keep out Jones’ well-struck left-footed effort.

Keane should have put the game to bed for the hosts when he rattled the crossbar with 20 minutes to go.

And that miss proved costly as Stewart snatched a point right at the end.