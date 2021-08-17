Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Boss Mark Cooper sent off late on as his Barrow side held in Exeter stalemate

By Press Association
August 17 2021, 10.24pm
Barrow boss Mark Cooper was set off (Richard Sellers/PA)
Barrow boss Mark Cooper was sent off in the closing minutes of Tuesday night’s goalless League Two draw with Exeter.

Cooper’s dismissal by referee Andrew Kitchen came with Exeter battling to salvage a draw in a windswept encounter.

Cooper’s Cumbrians are now unbeaten in their last three matches in all competitions as the visitors failed to score for a fourth-successive match this season.

Barrow went closest to taking all three points in a contest marred by the conditions.

The hosts took four points off Matt Taylor’s Grecians last season, a contributory factor in their successful late bid to avoid relegation.

After an even opening 45 minutes and with the gale at their backs, Barrow pressed Exeter back, looking to capitalise on a succession of set-pieces.

Former Carlisle forward Ozzy Zanzale almost made the breakthrough after 60 minutes. Instead, Alex Hartridge recovered well to clear from close to his own goal line.

Zanzala could not scramble another effort into the net as City’s overworked defence held firm.

And Exeter – whose last goal came against Barrow in the final game of last season – eventually forced goalkeeper Paul Farman into a routine save through substitute Ben Seymour as the spoils were shared.

