Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Darrell Clarke knows Port Vale need goals after Carlisle stalemate

By Press Association
August 17 2021, 10.28pm
Darrell Clarke knows Port Vale need goals (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Darrell Clarke knows Port Vale need goals (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Darrell Clarke called on his Port Vale front line to be more clinical after they were held to a goalless draw by unbeaten Carlisle.

The first period was full of half chances, as Nathan Smith rattled the crossbar with an overhead kick for Vale, before Tristan Abrahams could only fire straight at the keeper as he went in on goal for the visitors.

The game petered out in a low-quality second half with neither side able to create a clear-cut effort, with a smattering of boos ringing around Vale Park at full-time.

Vale have not scored in their three league games so far, and a frustrated Clarke said: “It was deja vu for me, it was a mixture of good defending from my side and then bad finishing.

“The final ball has to be better, we’ve hit the crossbar and post again just like the last home game, it is fine margins that we aren’t getting at the moment.

“We have to be better with the timing of our runs and end product, and we have to take chances when they come along.

“I hate to say it, we didn’t get the rub of the green, but no one wants to hear that.

“Our keeper didn’t have a lot to do, but we have to be more clinical. We created those clear-cut chances we looked dangerous like we did against Tranmere on Saturday.

“Yes it is back-to-back clean sheets, but we want to win games. It’s early days and there are good signs but we need goals and we haven’t got them.

“Everything falls on me, I have no problem with that, now we stick together and go again. We have good spirit, it’s outstanding, and we regroup for Saturday.”

Carlisle sit sixth in the fledgling table, unbeaten after three games.

The have conceded just once so far, scoring twice, and face Leyton Orient next.

Boss Chris Beech said: “It was a tough evening where we were asked a lot of different questions.

“It was a good display, every incident saw balls coming back into the box, they were being pumped into the box and we had to deal with that.

“To deal with them and then for their best chance to be from what, 25 yards out rocket shot, is great and I am very pleased with the lads tonight.

“In these games we will be asked questions, I can’t wait for Saturday now. I really enjoyed tonight because it was different questions asked of us and the lads said ‘no, you’re not scoring tonight’.

“That is commendable for us really good and we will get ready for Saturday, facing great team and manager in Kenny Jackett I look up to from afar, so we will prepare right and be ready. We will have to be right at it to make a game of it on Saturday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier