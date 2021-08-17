Sheffield Wednesday are starting to gel, warns boss Darren Moore

Darren Moore believes his new-look Sheffield Wednesday side are “starting to gel a bit more” after Lee Gregory’s goal on his full debut was enough to see off Fleetwood and extend their unbeaten start to the season.

Gregory scored the only goal of the game in the 15th minute, turning in the rebound after Dennis Adeniran’s shot was saved by goalkeeper Alex Cairns.

The Owls striker went close to adding a second goal after 24 minutes when he met Lewis Wing’s free-kick and hit a post.

The closest the visitors came to a second-half equaliser was when Danny Andrew’s free-kick was saved by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Moore said: “It’s three points against tough opposition. I thought we started the game really brightly.

“It was great to see some of the attacking patterns we’ve been working on in training come off tonight.

“It was good to see the team starting to gel a little bit more. We know we’ve still got work to do and we know that we’ll get better and better.

“The pleasing thing for me to see is the way we started the game. Some of the passing and movement and getting into the final third.

“I’m pleased for Lee that he’s got on the scoresheet tonight. I liked the way Dennis had a shot and he followed in – it was a real striker’s instinct.

“A lot of our good play revolved around Lee, so it was definitely a good outing for him tonight.

“We’ll get back to the training ground on Thursday and work again.”

Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson said: “We are so, so close to getting some big results. I’m really proud of the players tonight because they were dominant and got the early goal, but we dug in there.

“In the second half, I was so pleased with how the players responded and how they passed the ball.

“We just didn’t quite get the breaks that you need to get the equaliser. I don’t think anyone would have had any complaints if we had gone on to equalise and potentially win the game.

“The three at the back have worked well for us but they were capitalising on certain areas because they’ve got some good players that handle the ball, they’re mobile and athletic and they caused us quite a few problems.

“We probably didn’t have enough composure when we got the ball in the first half and we gave it away too cheaply.

“We grew into the game, went to four at the back and we looked really good.”