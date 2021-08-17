Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Forest Green boss Rob Edwards hopes Udoka Godwin-Malife can make quick recovery

By Press Association
August 17 2021, 10.52pm
Rob Edwards’ Forest Green won at Rochdale (Nick Potts/PA)
Rob Edwards' Forest Green won at Rochdale (Nick Potts/PA)

Forest Green boss Rob Edwards is hopeful Udoka Godwin-Malife’s injury will not keep him sidelined too long.

The defender was carried off on a stretcher while wearing an oxygen mask late on in his side’s 2-1 win at Rochdale in League Two.

Godwin-Malife went down after an innocuous-looking collision near the halfway line and Edwards revealed his player had suffered a collarbone injury.

Edwards said: “Our thoughts are with Dokes, it’s his collarbone.

“He’s been fantastic for us so far this season. He’s a really important member of the group so we’ll support him and try to get him back quickly and in the best shape possible.”

Edwards praised the character of his side after they saw out nine minutes of stoppage time to earn a victory that left them two points clear at the top of the table.

Goals from strike duo Jamille Matt and Matt Stevens either side of the break proved enough to secure the three points despite Alex Newby having briefly levelled for Dale.

“I’m obviously very pleased with the three points and a second away win in the space of three days – that’s really difficult to do,” said Edwards.

“It was a really hard-fought game. Rochdale are a really good team with some very good players and we had to weather the storm in the first half hour. But we showed moments of what we can do. The goal was one of those moments.

“We started the second half really well but then within a minute we’ve conceded. But the character the lads showed to then put the ball down and say ‘you know what, we’ll go again,’ and to score again within 30 seconds was really pleasing.

“I thought we had a lot of pressure and set-pieces and maybe an opportunity to stick the dagger in and get a third but we didn’t. That inevitably leads to them pressing towards the end and we tweaked the shape to block things up and we defended manfully.”

The defeat left Rochdale with just one point from their opening three matches.

Manager Robbie Stockdale said: “I didn’t think we deserved to lose the game but we shot ourselves in the foot. There are lots of reasons for the start that we’ve had, but at the same time I was hoping and expecting more points.

“For 35 minutes we were completely dominant, they had one entry into the box and scored a goal.

“We find ourselves back on level terms and then within what, 10 or 15 seconds, we’re behind again. That can’t happen. It just can’t happen.

“So there’s loads to learn, it’s a young group and a work in progress. We’re nowhere near where I expect us to get to but they are trying and as a coach that is pleasing – but we have to learn quickly.”

