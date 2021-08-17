Ryan Lowe praises Plymouth performance in draw with Cambridge

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe praised his side for their relentless pursuit of a win despite drawing 1-1 at home to Cambridge.

Striker Luke Jephcott opened the scoring by roofing in a volley after 68 minutes not long after having a similar far-post effort ruled out for offside.

United replied in the 76th minute, with Joe Ironside following up to level after keeper Michael Cooper had saved the striker’s penalty.

Lowe said: “The lads were brilliant, every single one of them, we were top-class right the way through from the first minute to the 96th.

“I am really pleased with and proud of the group because they kept going and kept going.

“We were undone by a decision that means we should be here saying we’ve got three points rather than one.

“Fair play to the players, they stuck at it, worked their socks off, we hit the bar late on and we had a couple of other chances and the deliveries going into the box were fantastic.

“For me a carbon copy of Saturday and there was only one team who looked like winning and that was us.

“I am really disappointed with the decision but I am far from disappointed with the attitude, application and performance of our lads and I was pleased with the way our fans reacted to that decision because it lifted us and got us going.

“We deserved that (opening) goal, Jephs volley, he deserved two goals, we deserved two goals and we should have been coming away from here 2-1 and taking three points.”

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner was thrilled with the battling display his team produced.

He said: “It was an incredibly hard-earned point and we are delighted with it as well because we had to work incredibly hard for it.

“I thought first half we were good and second half they upped the level and pinned us back and made it really hard.

“The noise, the atmosphere, it was the first time we have played in that really this season. So this is all an education for us and we are learning as we go.

“We stayed in it for a little bit, the goal was coming and it came for them and they deserved to be in front. But by hook or by crook, we hung in the game, great counter-attacking moment and Shilow (Tracey) wins us the penalty.

“Then we got a bit fortunate late on but we will take anything we can at the moment. We are trying to find our feet at this level and any point we work for at the minute is good.

“We had to shuffle the pack with a centre-half coming off so we are delighted with the character the team showed.

“Plymouth are a good side and they put us under massive pressure so to go home with something is really pleasing for us.”