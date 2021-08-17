Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Nathan Jones dedicates Luton’s win to Mick Harford

By Press Association
August 17 2021, 11.08pm
Nathan Jones dedicated Luton’s win to Mick Harford (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Nathan Jones dedicated Luton’s win to Mick Harford (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Luton boss Nathan Jones dedicated his team’s 1-0 win at Barnsley to club legend Mick Harford.

Harford, who is Jones’ assistant at Kenilworth Road, started his treatment for prostate cancer earlier in the day, with away fans chanting his name throughout the night at Oakwell.

The Hatters manager also revealed afterwards that the ex-England international was never far from the players’ thoughts.

“This win was for big Mick,” he said. “We know he started his treatment today and Mick’s a big part of Luton Town.

“He has a relationship with everyone at the club and we’re missing him but he knows the lads are there for him and it was a big win for him.”

Luton secured maximum points thanks to Amari’i Bell’s fourth-minute goal, ending his 58-game personal drought for club and country.

The possession stats for the rest of the game were then heavily in the hosts’ favour but the Tykes only mustered two on-target attempts, with Jones reasoning: “Possession is possession. It’s like having a lot of money – it doesn’t mean anything if you don’t spend it.

“At times you can allow teams to have possession, and I’d rather be sat here having had less possession and three points than a shed-load of possession and nothing. I’m also delighted for Amari’i because you want your wing-backs playing high up the pitch.

“I love winning 1-0 away from home. They’re the best kind of wins and you never want back-to-back defeats.

“We were given a tough lesson at West Brom on Saturday and I gave the players a bit of a rocket, but we have bounced back absolutely magnificently and they deserve all the plaudits they’ll get after this match.”

Barnsley boss Markus Schopp admitted his side lacked a cutting edge, with former Norwich striker Carlton Morris sidelined through injury and Belgian summer signings Obbi Oulare and Aaron Leya Iseka still considered too short of match fitness for selection.

The Austrian said: “It was really disappointing. It was a tough game and we weren’t clinical.

“They defended with intensity but we need to improve when we get in certain situations and have got to be better with certain details. It was a similar game to Saturday though.

“We beat Coventry 1-0 then, but everything wasn’t perfect and, although we have lost this game 1-0, we didn’t do everything badly. We know it’s a long Championship season and I want all my options on the bench as soon as possible.

“Carlton (Morris) was a big miss for us, because he gives us that option to win the first ball and we also still need to get some fitness into the Belgian boys.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier