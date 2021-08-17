Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Mark Robinson: Last-gasp equaliser was a kick in the teeth for Dons

By Press Association
August 17 2021, 11.14pm
Mark Robinson was gutted to concede so late (Steven Paston/PA)
Mark Robinson felt like he had been kicked in the teeth after a late equaliser cost AFC Wimbledon two points in a 1-1 draw against Gillingham at Plough Lane.

The Dons opened the scoring through Ollie Palmer after David Tutonda was sent off for a foul on Henry Lawrence.

However, there was late drama as Paul Kalambayi’s own goal pulled a result out of nowhere for the Gills, who remain winless in Sky Bet League One.

Wimbledon manager Mark Robinson said: “It feels like a kick in the teeth.

“We have to look at the positives and there are plenty of them, we were totally dominant in the second half before they went down to 10 men.

“Football is an emotional game and my staff are probably thinking that Gillingham scored as a result of their time-wasting at 0-0 when their goalkeeper is taking 30 seconds at every kick and they’ve ended up scoring from it.

“We need to look as a group to see if there’s anything better we could have done leading up to the goal.

“They came out in the second half, tweaked their shape so we changed ours and we got on top.

“I thought we got on the ball in the second half at 11 versus 11 and I thought we were the only team who were going to score in open play.

“First half their shape behind the ball was decent and we didn’t really find the spaces we were hoping to find.”

After a goalless first half, Gillingham defender Tutonda was shown a second yellow card in the 71st minute for a clumsy lunge that brought down Lawrence on the edge of the penalty area.

The Dons took the lead after Palmer headed Luke McCormick’s pinpoint delivery past Jamie Cumming and into the bottom-right corner five minutes from time.

However, Harvey Lintott’s long-range shot deflected off Kalambayi with the last kick of the game to send the Gillingham fans at Plough Lane into a state of euphoria.

Gills manager Steve Evans said: “We lost here to a late goal last season when we played like Real Madrid, so it was a little bittersweet tonight.

“I’m satisfied with the point, I’m not satisfied with the performance.

“But we must look at the options: Wimbledon can make seven changes tonight and we come here and play two lads who’ve trained one hour in five weeks.

“I’m in the trenches, they’re in the trenches, and it’s really sweet that the kid who took the volley on for the equaliser is Harvey Lintott, who thought he was getting released from this club in April.

“We’re immensely proud of him and we’re proud of the spirit.”

