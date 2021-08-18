Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021
Sport

Football rumours: Man City focused on Harry Kane despite Cristiano Ronaldo offer

By Press Association
August 18 2021, 7.25am
Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo (Richard Heathcote/Mike Egerton/PA)
What the papers say

Manchester City continue to prioritise signing striker Harry Kane despite being offered Cristiano Ronaldo, according to The Mirror. The paper says City will offer Tottenham £120million for the England captain in the coming days. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, however, reportedly values the 28-year-old at  £150m. The Telegraph, meanwhile, reports Kane has accused Levy of failing to honour an agreement for the player to go to the Etihad for  £125m.

A move north could be on the cards for Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury, according to the Daily Mail. Steve Bruce wants to bring the 23-year-old to Newcastle on loan and the player is said to be open to the idea. But others at St James’ Park want Bruce to trim his squad before bringing new faces into the fold, the paper adds.

Goncalo Guedes runs forward with the ball in front of his feet
Goncalo Guedes has previous experience with Wolves manager Bruno Lage (Mike Egerton/PA)

A bid for Valencia winger Goncalo Guedes from Wolves is reportedly imminent. The Birmingham Mail cites Spanish outlet El Chiringuito as saying the West Midlands side could make a £21m offer for the Portugal international, 24, who was coached as a Benfica youth player by Wolves boss Bruno Lage.

The Mirror, which refers to reports in Brazil, says midfielder Andreas Pereira is edging closer to a Manchester United exit. The Brazilian has struggled to find a regular spot at Old Trafford and has spent three spells out on loan, with Globo Esporte claiming the 25-year-old could soon announce his departure to Rio de Janeiro side Flamengo.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Paul Pogba: France’s L’Equipe says Paris St Germain have not ruled out making a last-minute move for Manchester United’s France midfielder.

Kurt Zouma: Sky Sports reports Tottenham are monitoring the Chelsea and France defender, 26, who has also been linked with West Ham.

