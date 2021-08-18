Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Chair: British Gymnastics ‘deeply sorry’ and ‘must do better’ to prevent abuse

By Press Association
August 18 2021, 8.58am
Mike Darcey says British Gymnastics is “deeply sorry” for historic systematic abuse (Francesco Guidicini/The Sunday Times/PA)
Mike Darcey says British Gymnastics is “deeply sorry” for historic systematic abuse (Francesco Guidicini/The Sunday Times/PA)

British Gymnastics chairman Mike Darcey says the organisation “must do better” to ensure there is no further abuse in the sport and is “deeply sorry” for letting the gymnastics community down.

The governing body is the subject of a legal claim raised by 37 former gymnasts, including three Olympians, who say they were victims of alleged systemic physical and psychological abuse.

British Gymnastics has already responded by appointing Sarah Powell as its new chief executive, with other changes coming to the board in the coming months.

Darcey says the organisation, which is complying with an official review into its conduct, has let people down and that abuse is “not acceptable”.

He said in a statement: “As we reflect on some great moments from the Olympic Games in Tokyo, we also need to acknowledge that, alongside gymnastics growing rapidly over the last decade, our organisation has, on several fronts, failed to keep up with that growth.

“The board has taken stock over recent months. It is evident that the executive team and the board have failed to be close enough to the gymnastics community to understand your concerns, and our engagement with those raising concerns has not been good enough.

“We have let you down, and we are deeply sorry for that.

“While we acknowledge that there is much good practice within the sport in the UK, we must make it clear to the whole membership that abusive practices including training on injuries, bullying, shouting, and weight shaming are not acceptable.

“There is increasing awareness of such practices in gymnastics, including globally.

“The independent Whyte Review has been commissioned by UK Sport and Sport England with Terms of Reference aimed at providing recommendations for improvement and change. We welcome this review.

“We must do better to ensure there is no place for abuse in our sport. We are determined and committed to change within British Gymnastics and it is not necessary to wait until the Whyte Review reports to start to do that.”

As well as a new chief executive and executive director of sport, three non-executive members of the board will be replaced, a new national welfare officer will be appointed and a new system for tracking safeguarding complaints will be implemented.

Darcey added: “The board understands the anger felt within the community. This has been a very difficult period for the sport.

“We know that trust will not be earned simply by announcing these changes – trust will only be earned with consistency of action over time.

“Working with the executive team, we are focused on delivering for you and are committed to fundamentally changing the culture at the heart of British Gymnastics to ensure that there will never be an excuse for poor behaviour in gymnastics at any level.”

