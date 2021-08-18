Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
England captain Joe Root up two places to second in ICC Test batting rankings

By Press Association
August 18 2021, 10.16am
Joe Root, pictured, sits only below New Zealand’s Kane Williamson’s in the ICC’s Test batting rankings (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England captain Joe Root has risen two places to second in the latest International Cricket Council Test batting rankings after a superb unbeaten century against India last week.

Root started the LV= Insurance series a couple of weeks ago in fifth place but a ton at Trent Bridge moved him above India counterpart Virat Kohli and another hundred at Lord’s has bumped the Yorkshireman up again.

Knocks of 180 not out and 33 in a losing cause – India prevailed by 151 runs to move 1-0 ahead in the five-match series after England capitulated on the final day – mean Root is now only below Kane Williamson in the ICC’s standings.

Root has been at the top of the batting charts before, in August 2015 after helping England regain the Ashes, and he is now just eight points adrift of New Zealand skipper Williamson’s 901.

James Anderson took five for 62 in the first innings of the second Test at the home of cricket – the Lancastrian’s 31st five-wicket haul – and he has moved up one place to sixth in the bowling rankings, ahead of South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada.

