Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Luke Gale and Konrad Hurrell unlikely to feature again for Leeds this season

By Press Association
August 18 2021, 11.40am
Luke Gale is set for at least six weeks out (Richard Sellers)
Luke Gale is set for at least six weeks out (Richard Sellers)

Leeds are likely to be without scrum-half Luke Gale and centre Konrad Hurrell for the rest of the season.

Gale is facing at least six weeks out with a knee injury sustained in the Rhinos’ last match at Leigh last Friday, while Hurrell is facing a similar length of time on the sidelines with a foot injury.

With the Grand Final under eight weeks away, both players will be struggling to play again in 2021.

Konrad Hurrell
Konrad Hurrell has been offered a new deal at Leeds (Richard Sellers/PA)

“It’s not good news from Luke’s scan,” coach Richard Agar told his weekly press conference. “It’s a grade three medial so it’s not the scenario he wanted.

“Unfortunately, it’s probably at least six weeks so it’s going to be touch and go for him.

“Konrad has torn his plantar fascia so he’s going to be in a boot for four to six weeks.”

Hurrell’s three-year contract comes to an end this year and he has been linked with a move to St Helens, where he would be reunited with Tonga head coach Kristian Woolf, but Agar says he has been offered a new deal to stay with Leeds.

“You’d probably have to ask Konrad about that,” Agar said. “He’s not told us that he’s signed with St Helens and neither has his agent but that may well be the case.

“We’ve been in dialogue with Konrad about extending his stay and that’s where it is.”

The 30-year-old Hurrell missed the start of the season but has played in all but one of the Rhinos’ last 15 matches.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier