Hibernian winger Martin Boyle signs new deal until summer 2024

Martin Boyle has signed a new contract with Hibernian that keeps him at Easter Road until at least the summer of 2024.

The deal was confirmed by the Edinburgh club after reports claimed Hibs had turned down a bid of £500,000 from cinch Premiership rivals Aberdeen for the 28-year-old Australia international winger.

Boyle, who has scored five goals in seven games this season, told the club’s official website: “It’s a great feeling to agree a new deal at a football club that means a lot to me and my family.

“I think everyone can see how much I’m enjoying it here and how my own game is benefitting from that.

“As a team we’re always looking to improve and that’s key for me.

“Everyone can see the desire from the club, the players, and the management staff to progress and challenge for trophies and European football; that excites me and that’s where I want to be.

“If we keep working hard, then hopefully we will be able to create more highs than the ones we’ve already had.”

Head coach Jack Ross said: “Last season, his numbers for goals and assists were outstanding and he’s started exactly the same this season as well. You can tell he’s feeling good and he’s right at it.

“For me, he’s as good as anyone in this country in his position and long may it continue because he’s a major asset for us.

“He’s also a really good character, brings energy to the club every day and works really hard for the team.

“He’s a player of real quality and a really good person for us to have at this football club.

“I’ve had long conversations with our new CEO Ben Kensell about building something here and he has been hugely supportive in aiming to keep our best players at the club.”