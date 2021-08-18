Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stephen Glass talks up Aberdeen’s ‘most important European game in 15 years’

By Press Association
August 18 2021, 2.54pm
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass is hoping Jonny Hayes can prove his fitness in time to face Qarabag (Steve Walsh/PA)
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass is hoping Jonny Hayes can prove his fitness in time to face Qarabag (Steve Walsh/PA)

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass described Thursday’s Europa Conference League tie against Qarabag as the club’s “most important European game for close to 15 years”.

The Dons, who lost 7-3 on aggregate to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Cup in 2007-08, take on Qarabag in Baku in the first leg of their play-off, with a place in the inaugural ECL’s group stage up for grabs.

Glass said: “It’s the most important game of the season so far, it’s the most important European game for close to 15 years, so it’s not lost on the group how important it is.

“We’re ready for it, we’ve had a great pre-season, we’ve had a reasonable start to the season as well.”

The Dons beat Swedish side Hacken in July and Breidablik, of Iceland, earlier this month to secure their trip to Azerbaijan.

Glass’s side have also won their first two Cinch Premiership matches, against Dundee United and Livingston, before Sunday’s surprise Premier Sports Cup defeat at Raith Rovers.

“Obviously the massive disappointment of Sunday is still there and it still bites,” Glass said. “But it’s important you focus on what’s next and that’s here and we’re ready for it.

“Short term, what it offers the club in terms of revenue and the feelgood factor, right now, sitting here, it’s the first thought on my mind.

“We knew it was a three or four-week process to get to the group stages if we could play well and fight well and that will finish next Thursday (in the return leg).

“It’s a huge priority. I wouldn’t say it’s prioritised over the league or (domestic) cups, but from week to week the aim has been to win every game we go into. Right now it’s our biggest focus.”

Winger Jonny Hayes is hoping to recover from a foot problem in time, but midfielder Ryan Hedges has not travelled with the squad due to a hamstring strain. Glass has no other injury concerns.

The Dons manager said he was still hoping to strengthen his squad after the club had a bid reportedly worth £500,000 rejected by Hibernian for Australia winger Martin Boyle, who has signed a new one-year deal with the Edinburgh club.

Glass added: “The aim at the start of the transfer window was to come out of it stronger and that will continue to be the aim. That will be my response to that.”

