Olympic star Beth Shriever relishes BMX Supercross World Championships selection

By Press Association
August 18 2021, 3.17pm
Beth Shriever is aiming to repeat her Olympic success at the World Championships (Aaron Chown/PA)
Olympic champion Beth Shriever says this weekend’s UCI BMX Supercross World Championships in Holland cannot come soon enough.

Shriever, who became Britain’s first BMX rider to win Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 last month, will be the country’s sole representative in the elite women’s event in Papendal.

The 22-year-old Londoner said: “The past three weeks since I won the Olympics have been an absolute whirlwind, the support has been phenomenal, and I’ve loved every minute.

“The one thing the experience has taught me though is how much I actually enjoy racing, so it’s great we have another big race so soon on the horizon.

“I’m back in training and I feel like my form is still there so I’m excited to race again this weekend.”

British Cycling performance director Stephen Park added: “Beth is a fantastic ambassador for the sport and has played a huge part in raising the profile of BMX Supercross.

“I think it’s testament to her commitment to BMX that she put her hand up to be selected for these world championships so soon after such huge accomplishments, and her desire to do the Great Britain Cycling Team jersey proud is admirable.”

Ross Cullen, Quillan Isidore and Paddy Sharrock will represent Great Britain in the men’s event.

