Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Police investigate alleged racist hate crime in Blackpool’s game with Coventry

By Press Association
August 18 2021, 4.12pm
Lancashire Police is investigating an allegation of racism towards a Coventry player at Blackpool on Tuesday (Richard Sellers/PA)
Lancashire Police is investigating an allegation of racism towards a Coventry player at Blackpool on Tuesday (Richard Sellers/PA)

Lancashire Police is investigating an alleged racist hate crime during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackpool and Coventry.

The alleged incident, which Coventry personnel reported hearing from an individual in the West Stand at Bloomfield Road, occurred in and around the 69th minute of Tuesday’s game.

“Blackpool Football Club can confirm that it is assisting Lancashire Police in investigating an allegation of racism towards a Coventry City player at last night’s match at Bloomfield Road,” read a Seasiders’ statement.

“Anyone with information to support the Lancashire Police investigation is asked to call 101 or email 2092@lancashire.police.uk quoting log 1029 of August 17. Alternatively, you can report online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

“The club adopts a zero-tolerance policy on all forms of discrimination and will take the strongest possible action should any individual be found guilty of such abhorrent behaviour.”

Coventry said in their own statement: “It was reported a racist comment was made by a fan towards a Coventry City player taking a throw-in close to the dugout during the second half.

“An investigation is underway and enquiries ongoing, and we will not make any further comment regarding this incident at this time.

“Coventry City strongly condemns all forms of racism and discrimination, and we as a club will continue to do everything we can to stamp racism and discrimination out of the game and society.”

Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres scored on the stroke of half-time as Coventry won the game 1-0.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier