Westwood needs eye test and Batsman rises – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 18.

Football

Harry Kane trained.

Chelsea paid tribute to comedian and Stamford Bridge regular Sean Lock.

Everyone at Chelsea FC is saddened to learn of the passing of Sean Lock. Sean was a much-loved comedian, fan of the Blues and a regular at Stamford Bridge. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends. 💙 pic.twitter.com/SHva9fl5ZJ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 18, 2021

Mason Mount wished Tammy Abraham well at Roma.

Good luck fratello mio. Vai Tammy Vai! https://t.co/8q6d02cHc6 — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) August 18, 2021

And enjoyed training.

Great training session in front of the fans! pic.twitter.com/2nQfxT6oIz — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) August 18, 2021

Besiktas were not doing anything by halves as they welcomed ‘Dark Knight’ Michy Batshuayi to Turkey.

Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane linked up in training.

Andy Robertson stepped up his recovery.

Inter Miami’s owner hinted at a new signing to improve the club’s results.

While the gaffer prepared for their next fixture.

Erling Haaland reflected on Dortmund’s defeat to Bayern.

Dele Alli was in the capital.

Hayley Raso was excited to join Manchester City.

New chapter begins! Couldn’t be happier to sign with @ManCity. Bring on the season 💙 https://t.co/5DZmOzNwJs — Hayley Raso (@HayleyRaso) August 18, 2021

Sergio Aguero got his Barcelona number.

The Tottenham squad headed to Portugal.

Manchester United marked 31 years since Denis Irwin’s debut.

Denis Irwin with the piledriver 🚀 The Irishman made his United debut #OnThisDay in 1990 📅#MUFC #GoalOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/nHBwjIuZqe — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 18, 2021

Liverpool reminisced about Dirk Kuyt’s time at Anfield, 15 years on from his signing.

Today marks 15 years since @Kuyt became a Red! 🔴 We’ll never forget his hat-trick against @ManUtd 🎩 pic.twitter.com/RKCRFIcOAe — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 18, 2021

Seven years since Diego Costa scored on his Chelsea debut.

While this man will be making his second Blues debut soon.

Golf

Lee Westwood needed an eye test.

Been looking for the Statue of Liberty all day, if someone could point us in the right direction…#FedexPlayOffs @PGATOUR @TheNTGolf pic.twitter.com/GyIHIMIArZ — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) August 18, 2021

Cricket

What a catch!

Reactions like a cat!

A perfect morning for the Pietersens.

The most perfect morning! Family, coffee & a fire to start…💫@JessicaLibertyX ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lldEvVC62M — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 18, 2021

Jason Roy signed off from the Hundred.

Tough to take going out of the comp when we did. Put in some awesome performances as a squad and I loved every moment. Thanks to all the fans as well, your support was amazing. Until next year @thehundred ✌🏼 — Jason Roy (@JasonRoy20) August 18, 2021

Boxing

Daily grind for Tyson Fury.

Rowing

James Cracknell showed his puppy some love.

Picking up Dug from his "gentleman's operation." His look says "what the f*ck have you done to me?" Two days later, not looking at me. #puppylove pic.twitter.com/aFrZwYNhxc — James Cracknell (@jamescracknell) August 18, 2021

Paralympics

The Tokyo 2020 Games drew ever nearer.

Departures update: Wheelchair rugby player Jack Smith arrived for his flight to Tokyo to discover that the captain of the plane was in fact… his uncle! ✈️😃 pic.twitter.com/7EMkVWRwa3 — ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) August 18, 2021

Just hanging out waiting patiently with 6 days until @Paralympics 🇯🇵🔥⏰ pic.twitter.com/EwDc3GM9xd — Ali Jawad (@AliJawad12) August 18, 2021

This close to comp I won’t go to deep on the Dumbells 😳 Those suckers can bite you in the arse 😂 keeping it light and speedy. 60kg in ma paws 🐾 12s. pic.twitter.com/MY5FBhUH8k — Micky Yule (@MickyYule9) August 18, 2021

First batch of athletes have departed for #Tokyo2020 @Paralympics. It was an honour to send them off as President @ParalympicIndia along with @Media_SAI & @IndiaSports officers. We all encouraged athletes to give personal best without medal pressure, Victory follows Performance! pic.twitter.com/Y1y9qnCE2D — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) August 18, 2021

Settling into life in 🇯🇵 ahead of the Paralympics 🥰. What an honour to be here with such a fabulous team ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EKICKZuK2B — Nikki Bartlett (@NikkiBartlett1) August 18, 2021

It’s been a long time coming but after an incredible effort from an extraordinary team we are ready to welcome the first @ParalympicsGB athletes into the Paralympic Village. 6 days to go. Bring it on. #ImpossibleToIgnore 🇬🇧 💪 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/SD8P7DVshO — Phil Smith (@PhilSmith_BPA) August 18, 2021

Goodnight Tokyo… What a backdrop for the @Paralympics Agitos 😍 pic.twitter.com/nrVZjztANB — Robyn Love (@Robyn_Love13) August 18, 2021

Today's the day that we fly out to Japan! Big thanks to all the team and the 'Team around the Team' for everything they do! Let's do this! @BritishJudo @ParalympicsGB @Elite4Signs @TNLUK @uk_sport @C4Paralympics pic.twitter.com/SVEzk32QlA — Jack Hodgson (@JackHodgsonJudo) August 18, 2021

The moment I’ve been waiting for… it’s go time 🇬🇧🤩 #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/SmNWMGOVXK — Sophie Carrigill (@sophcaz) August 18, 2021

Formula One

McLaren turned the clock back.

#OnThisDay in 1985, Alain Prost secured P1 in Austria making it his 4th win of the season and pushing him towards his first of four World Championship titles. 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/AlRAtkZqVV — McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 18, 2021

Tennis

Dominic Thiem pulled out of the US Open.

Emma Raducanu enjoyed herself in Chicago.

MMA

Conor McGregor chilled out.