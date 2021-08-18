Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
Sport

West Brom continue unbeaten start to season with thrashing of Sheffield United

By Press Association
August 18 2021, 10.01pm
Jack Robinson’s own goal opened the scoring as West Brom beat Sheffield United 4-0 (Nick Potts/PA)
Jack Robinson’s own goal opened the scoring as West Brom beat Sheffield United 4-0 (Nick Potts/PA)

West Brom continued their unbeaten start to the season with a one-sided 4-0 win at The Hawthorns against fellow relegated side Sheffield United, whose goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is poised to join Arsenal.

Ramsdale was omitted from United’s squad for the Sky Bet Championship game as the transfer neared completion after the clubs agreed an initial fee of around £24 million.

Ramsdale’s place went to Michael Verrips, who endured a torrid time, allowing a corner to slip through his hands for Albion’s second goal then beaten in the air for the fourth as West Brom went top of the table after three games.

Valerien Ismael’s side continued their bright early form and had the ball in the net twice in the first 16 minutes, but both efforts from the former Sheffield United forward Callum Robinson were ruled out.

Robinson prodded over the line after 64 seconds when Matt Clarke flicked on a long throw-in by Darnell Furlong, but Robinson was judged to be offside and the ball hit him on the arm.

Then Robinson volleyed home after a Furlong flick-on but this time there was a foul in the build-up.

West Brom’s pressure eventually told with a goal that did count, in the 26th minute.

Yet another long throw-in from Furlong saw a cluster of players from both sides rise on the edge of the six-yard box and the ball flew in off the unfortunate head of United left-back Jack Robinson.

Almost immediately, United should have equalised but David McGoldrick sidefooted wide with only goalkeeper Sam Johnstone to beat.

West Brom killed the game off with three goals in 12 minutes before the hour mark.

They doubled their lead in the 47th minute – and it was one poor Verrips will want to forget.

The 24-year-old Dutchman first flapped with one hand then allowed Alex Mowatt’s corner to squirm through both hands, with Dara O’Shea gleefully poking home through a crowd of players.

Six minutes later it was 3-0 as Albion sliced through United with consummate ease.

Mowatt started and finished the move. He won the ball in the air, finding Callum Robinson and raced for the return off Karlon Grant before coolly sidefooting past Verrips.

Callum Robinson finally got his name on the scoresheet in the 59th minute, controlling and volleying home from close range after another Furlong throw-in was flicked on by Kyle Bartley, with Verrips conspicuous by his absence.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]