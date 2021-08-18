Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo ignoring the talk about Harry Kane’s future

By Press Association
August 18 2021, 10.33pm
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is not bothered by the Harry Kane speculation (Nigel French/PA)
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo insists he is not listening to the noise surrounding Harry Kane’s future.

The England captain is dominating the headlines as he tries to get his move to Manchester City, with Spurs currently holding firm in their desire to keep a player who still has three years left on his contract.

Every time Nuno faces the press he is quizzed on Kane’s situation, the latest being whether he will make his Spurs return against Wolves on Saturday.

Kane did not play against City last weekend due to his late return from holiday while he has also not travelled to Portugal for Thursday’s Europa Conference League play-off first leg against Pacos de Ferreira, though several other first-team players have also been left behind.

The striker will continue to be the hot topic until his future is sorted one way or the other, but Nuno is not interested in all of the speculation.

“Maybe I’m the only one who doesn’t really care about what’s been said and written outside, because this you cannot control, and honestly with all my respect it doesn’t really matter,” Nuno, who revealed he had breakfast with Kane on Thursday, said.

“What matters is what is happening behind the doors, and what is happening behind the doors is that Harry is our player, he’s preparing himself, training today, he’s going to train tomorrow and again on Friday, joining the group, and this is how we operate.

“We don’t really pay much attention to what’s said outside regarding the situation of Harry, Harry is our player, one of the best players in the world, and we are very lucky to have him.

Kane's future has been the hot topic all summer after saying he wants to leave Spurs
“What we must be sure of is that when we decide to put a player on the pitch we have to consider all of the aspects, the fitness, the mental aspects and we are here to support all of the players equally. Harry has all of our support.”

In Kane’s absence, and with Son Heung-min also not going to start in Portugal, 17-year-old Dane Scarlett will make his first senior start for Spurs.

Big things are expected of the teenager, who has been tipped for the top by former boss Jose Mourinho.

“He’s going to start the game tomorrow. We have big, big expectations regarding Dane because he did so well in pre-season which you recall the game against Leyton Orient in which he scored and he was involved in many of the games in pre-season,” Nuno added.

“He’s a young talent that we want to develop and we want to make him better and want to make him grow because there’s a lot of potential there.”

Defender Joe Rodon will not be involved as he picked up an injury during the warm-down after the City game, one he did not play in.

“Joe will miss the game, he had a small problem after the game in the training session we usually do in the stadium,” Nuno said.

“Yesterday he tried but he is not 100 per cent fit so he is not going to play. It is a big disappointment because we want all of the players to get minutes.”

