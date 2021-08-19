Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Ryan Nyambe likely to remain sidelined as Blackburn host West Brom

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 10.07am
Ryan Nyambe is an injury doubt for Blackburn (Tim Goode/PA)
Blackburn look likely to be without Ryan Nyambe for home match against West Brom.

The right-back has suffered a suspected hamstring injury which kept him out of the midweek win at Nottingham Forest.

Leighton Clarkson could be handed a debut after joining on loan from Liverpool.

The 19-year-old midfielder was an unused substitute at the City Ground.

Robert Snodgrass is edging closer to a return for West Brom.

The experienced midfielder scored twice in an under-23 match on Monday to build up his fitness following a back injury.

There are unlikely to be many changes, however, following the thumping 4-0 win over Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

Young midfielder Quevin Castro is fit after a shoulder injury and was on the bench in midweek.

