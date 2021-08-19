Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
Sport

David Brooks back to boost Bournemouth after ban

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 10.57am
David Brooks was red-carded against Nottingham Forest (Mark Kerton/PA)
David Brooks was red-carded against Nottingham Forest (Mark Kerton/PA)

Bournemouth can welcome back David Brooks from suspension for the visit of Blackpool.

Jefferson Lerma is still banned and Lewis Cook is not quite ready to return from injury while Steve Cook, Adam Smith and Jack Stacey will be assessed.

Winger Arnaut Danjuma has completed a move to Spanish side Villareal for an undisclosed fee.

The Cherries have been heavily linked with former Chelsea and Crystal Palace defender Gary Cahill on a free transfer.

Blackpool could have Kevin Stewart back in contention.

The midfielder is closing in on a return to action after suffering an ankle injury in pre-season.

Daniel Gretarsson and Gary Madine are also making good progress.

Defender Gretarsson has been out with a shoulder injury and striker Madine is stepping up his recovery from a groin problem.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier