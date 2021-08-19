David Brooks back to boost Bournemouth after ban

Bournemouth can welcome back David Brooks from suspension for the visit of Blackpool.

Jefferson Lerma is still banned and Lewis Cook is not quite ready to return from injury while Steve Cook, Adam Smith and Jack Stacey will be assessed.

Winger Arnaut Danjuma has completed a move to Spanish side Villareal for an undisclosed fee.

The Cherries have been heavily linked with former Chelsea and Crystal Palace defender Gary Cahill on a free transfer.

Blackpool could have Kevin Stewart back in contention.

The midfielder is closing in on a return to action after suffering an ankle injury in pre-season.

Daniel Gretarsson and Gary Madine are also making good progress.

Defender Gretarsson has been out with a shoulder injury and striker Madine is stepping up his recovery from a groin problem.