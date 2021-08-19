Mark Cullen could make first Hartlepool start against Walsall

Mark Cullen is expected to return to Hartlepool’s squad for the home clash against Walsall.

Striker Cullen, who has been restricted to substitute appearances since joining the club as he nursed a pre-season hamstring injury, has recovered from illness and is back in contention.

Teenage forward Will Goodwin, on loan from Stoke, impressed on his first start at Barrow last weekend, scoring Pools’ second equaliser in a 3-2 defeat, and he is likely to make his home debut.

Boss Dave Challinor was far from happy with Hartlepool’s defending at Holker Street and could opt to make changes, with Jake Lawlor, Reagan Ogle and Zaine Francis-Angol all available.

Walsall skipper Joss Labadie is a doubt for the trip after he missed Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw against Scunthorpe with a quad injury.

Boss Matt Taylor said: “It will be touch and go whether he is available. What we can’t do is take a risk and rush him back too soon. His pre-season was disrupted by Covid and we have to make sure we have Joss for the duration of the season.”

Rory Holden is to see a surgeon as he looks to overcome a knee problem.

Playmaker Holden, who has only featured twice in 2021, had been pencilled in to return against Forest Green last weekend but suffered a setback.