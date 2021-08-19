Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Derby waiting on Tom Lawrence ahead of Middlesbrough clash

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 12.36pm
Tom Lawrence could be missing again for Derby (Nigel French/PA)
Derby will assess the fitness of captain Tom Lawrence ahead of Saturday’s home match with Middlesbrough in the Sky Bet Championship.

The midfielder sat out the midweek win at Hull with a groin injury while Festy Ebosele (knee) was another player manager Wayne Rooney did not want to risk.

Debutants Phil Jagielka and Sam Baldock impressed in the 1-0 victory on the road and should retain their places in the starting XI.

Krystian Bielik (knee) and Colin Kazim-Richards (Achilles) are long-term absentees but Jason Knight (ankle) and Kornell McDonald (hamstring) are set to return this month.

Middlesbrough are without several players for the trip to Derby and are eager to bounce back after a 3-2 loss at home to QPR on Wednesday.

Marcus Browne (knee) is working his way to fitness following a long-term injury but is not expected to be available until October at the earliest.

Summer signing Sammy Ameobi is another with a knee issue who is not ready to feature and manager Neil Warnock is missing two other key men as well.

Marcus Tavernier (hamstring) and Duncan Watmore (muscle) had to sit out the midweek defeat and are unlikely to return this weekend.

