Freddie Ladapo a doubt for Rotherham against Sheffield Wednesday

Rotherham’s Freddie Ladapo will be monitored ahead of the Millers’ clash against Sheffield Wednesday.

The forward has been out with illness and missed the midweek game against Morecambe.

Manager Paul Warne told the club website: “He’s training today, but whether he’ll be available I honestly don’t know again.

“We’ll just monitor him in training and see how he is, we’ll need to see how fatigued he is after training as well before making a decision.”

Wednesday are set to assess Sam Hutchinson ahead of the South Yorkshire derby.

Hutchinson – who has been playing centre-half this season – went off at half-time in the midweek game against Fleetwood with an Achilles problem.

Wolves loan signing Theo Corbeanu is working his way towards making his Owls debut after not featuring in the last two matchday squads.

Manager Darren Moore revealed the forward has been out due to illness but is back in training.