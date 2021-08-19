Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Warrington-Catalans postponed after Dragons have four coronavirus cases

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 1.21pm
A general view of the match in play during the Betfred Super League match at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington. Picture Date: Wednesday July 28, 2021.
The Betfred Super League match between leaders Catalans Dragons and Warrington at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Thursday has been postponed just over seven hours before kick-off.

The Dragons said four members of their essential staff have tested positive for coronavirus within the last 24 hours, three of them on Thursday morning shortly before the squad were due to fly to England.

Super League said consideration will be given to rearranging the fixture, but that seems unlikely with only seven weeks left of the regular season.

A total of 21 Super League fixtures have been postponed this year and only four of them have so far been played at a later date.

It is the fourth Catalans game to be postponed due to Covid but the first due to an outbreak in their own camp.

The table will again be determined by win points percentage to allow for the possibility of not all games being fulfilled, with clubs required to complete 70 per cent of their fixtures in order to qualify for the play-offs.

The Catalans have already reached the threshold but Warrington need to play two more to meet it.

The game, between the teams placed first and third in the table, was due to be televised by Sky Sports, who did not have enough time to switch their coverage to the Leeds-Huddersfield match.

Warrington said tickets can be transferred to the club’s next home fixture against St Helens.

Newcastle’s Betfred Championship fixture with London Broncos on Sunday has also been postponed because Thunder have at least seven senior players ruled out either as a result of positive Covid-19 tests or as close contacts who are not fully vaccinated.

