Josh Onomah an injury doubt for Fulham’s clash with Hull

Josh Onomah is a fresh injury concern for Fulham as they prepare to host Hull.

The midfielder was withdrawn at half-time in the midweek win at Millwall with what Cottagers boss Marco Silva described as “a small issue with his leg”.

Harrison Reed has resumed training and could be involved, but Tom Cairney, Terence Kongolo (both knee) and Anthony Knockaert are still unavailable.

Former Hull loanee Harry Wilson will miss out against his old club as he serves the second game of a three-match ban.

The Tigers will check on the fitness of Ryan Longman.

The forward was absent for the home defeat to Derby after sustaining a groin injury in the loss against QPR.

George Moncur is still suspended after his red card against the Hoops.

George Honeyman (ankle) and Mallik Wilks (calf) are currently sidelined as Hull look for their first win since the opening day of the campaign.