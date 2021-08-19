Xisco Munoz promised to keep jumping for joy with each Watford goal this season

Xisco Munoz has promised to keep jumping when Watford score ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brighton in the Premier League.

The Spaniard was able to mastermind a 3-2 home win over Aston Villa last weekend on the Hornets’ return to the top flight.

It was Xisco’s first match as a manager in the Premier League and he insisted every goal will be met with the same emotion this season.

He said: “You know how much (pre-season) work our players had? It was seven weeks.

“Seven weeks: morning, afternoon, morning, afternoon so when you come into your first game in the Premier League and you see the players are ready to play and they are doing very good, I was very happy.

“I also want to enjoy this situation. I am happy when we score, of course and I want the best. This is my passion and I think everyone has this passion because it is football. Enjoy, work hard and jump when we score.”

Even before a ball had been kicked Xisco faced questions about his future with Watford going through four managers during their last campaign in the Premier League.

The 40-year-old, who replaced Vladimir Ivic in December and led the Hertfordshire club to promotion from the Sky Bet Championship five months later, does not feel any particular extra scrutiny at Vicarage Road.

“For me? No, believe me I don’t have this pressure. I am lucky man, I am enjoying my job,” Xisco added.

“I know what is my responsibility, 100 per cent I know when you are a manager in the Premier League and manager of Watford.

“Also last season it was special and to me, we keep going with the same.

“I think if we enjoy the process, because for me the process is very important, and if we are together enjoying all the moments, the good and bad, going in the same direction, everyone will enjoy.

“We will work very hard but I don’t think it is necessary to put pressure on ourselves.”

Earlier on Thursday, Ozan Tufan completed a season-long loan to Watford, with an option to buy the Fenerbahce midfielder on a permanent deal next summer inserted into the contract.

Xisco confirmed the Turkey international wpould not be ready to face Brighton this weekend, while Juraj Kucka – another summer recruit – is set to miss out after he sustained a thigh injury during the win over Villa.

Kiko Femenia and Joshua King are in contention again but Joao Pedro (knee) and Nathaniel Chalobah (illness) remain absent and Will Hughes is not currently part of the first-team squad.

Hughes starred last season but only has one-year left on his current and has been linked with a move away from Vicarage Road after failing to sign new terms with the Hornets.

Xisco admitted: “It is the same situation. You know sometimes it happens with these things where the agent or club speak about the situation. It is the moment for waiting and we will see what happens in the future.”