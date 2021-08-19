Mansfield expected to be at full strength for Bradford clash

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough is expected to have a fully fit squad to choose from as they welcome Bradford on Saturday.

Oliver Hawkins could return to the starting line-up alongside Danny Johnson after starting on the bench in the Stags’ midweek 1-1 draw against Colchester.

Farrend Rawson and James Perch have been an ever-present partnership at the back and should keep their places for the visit of an unbeaten Bantams side.

Full-back Elliott Hewitt scored on his first start this season and could keep his place ahead of Kellan Gordon.

Bradford striker Lee Angol is a doubt for the weekend’s trip.

The 27-year-old went off in the 70th minute with a hamstring problem in City’s 4-1 win over Stevenage on Tuesday night and is awaiting results of a scan.

Levi Sutton has not featured since suffering a head injury in the Carabao Cup fixture against Nottingham Forest last week.

Abo Eisa will remain sidelined for the next four weeks while full-back Oscar Threlkeld works his way back to fitness.