Andy King a doubt for Bristol City’s clash with Swansea

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 4.03pm
Andy King, pictured, could miss out for Bristol City (Steven Paston/PA)
Andy King is a doubt for Bristol City’s Championship clash with Swansea.

The former Leicester midfielder trudged out of the 3-2 league win at Reading with a knock, and will be assessed ahead of the Friday night encounter.

Han-Noah Massengo will be waiting in the wings to step in should King fail to be fully fit in time.

Joe Williams and Callum O’Dowda are back in training and could be in contention to feature.

Kyle Naughton could be available for Swansea after an unspecified minor injury issue.

The 32-year-old defender missed the league fixtures against Sheffield United and Stoke, but his injury has not been deemed serious.

Ryan Bennett could also return, having not featured since the season’s opening day.

Korey Smith and Liam Walsh are longer-term absentees and are expected to miss out.

