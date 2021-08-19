Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Nathan Jones set to stick with winning Luton line-up

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 4.05pm
Luton manager Nathan Jones could stick with the same team on Saturday (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Luton boss Nathan Jones could name an unchanged team against Birmingham.

Jones made five changes following the defeat at West Brom and saw his side win at Barnsley, and the players who started at Oakwell stand a good chance of keeping their shirts. Goalkeeper Simon Sluga and defender Peter Kioso were particularly impressive against the Tykes.

Jordan Clark will remain absent for the Hatters. The midfielder will sit out another game under concussion protocol after colliding with Baggies goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on August 14.

Luton will be looking to record back-to-back home wins in the Sky Bet Championship for the first time since December.

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer has no new problems.

Blues were beaten 2-0 at home by Bournemouth in midweek but Bowyer’s team performed well, with on-loan Manchester United midfielder Tahith Chong impressing.

Bowyer could opt to stick with the same side but should he wish to make changes then he has options in the shape of Chuks Aneke, Ivan Sanchez and Scott Hogan.

Neil Etheridge continues to build up his fitness after illness while Dion Sanderson is stepping up his recovery from injury.

