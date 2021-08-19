Nathan Jones set to stick with winning Luton line-up

Luton boss Nathan Jones could name an unchanged team against Birmingham.

Jones made five changes following the defeat at West Brom and saw his side win at Barnsley, and the players who started at Oakwell stand a good chance of keeping their shirts. Goalkeeper Simon Sluga and defender Peter Kioso were particularly impressive against the Tykes.

Jordan Clark will remain absent for the Hatters. The midfielder will sit out another game under concussion protocol after colliding with Baggies goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on August 14.

Luton will be looking to record back-to-back home wins in the Sky Bet Championship for the first time since December.

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer has no new problems.

Blues were beaten 2-0 at home by Bournemouth in midweek but Bowyer’s team performed well, with on-loan Manchester United midfielder Tahith Chong impressing.

Bowyer could opt to stick with the same side but should he wish to make changes then he has options in the shape of Chuks Aneke, Ivan Sanchez and Scott Hogan.

Neil Etheridge continues to build up his fitness after illness while Dion Sanderson is stepping up his recovery from injury.