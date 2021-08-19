Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Gillingham without suspended defender David Tutonda as they take on Morecambe

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 4.25pm Updated: August 19 2021, 5.00pm
David Tutonda was dismissed in the midweek draw at AFC Wimbledon (Nigel French/PA)
David Tutonda was dismissed in the midweek draw at AFC Wimbledon (Nigel French/PA)

Gillingham will be without suspended defender David Tutonda for their home game against Morecambe.

Left-back Tutonda sits out on a one-match ban after he was sent off for two yellow cards in the midweek draw at AFC Wimbledon.

Boss Steve Evans is hoping fellow defender Ryan Jackson can recover in time from the knock which kept him out on Tuesday night. Another defender, Robbie McKenzie, made his first appearance of the season at Wimbledon and could continue, but forward Alex MacDonald is unlikely to feature due to injury.

Defender Dan Adshead could be involved after he signed on loan from Premier League side Norwich.

Morecambe’s new signing Courtney Duffus will be hoping to make his debut for the club.

Striker Duffus signed a two-year deal after joining from Bromley on Thursday and is expected to go straight into boss Stephen Robinson’s squad.

Robinson has been without Jon Obika, sidelined until next year due to a hamstring injury, and fellow striker Jonah Ayunga.

Greg Leigh and Adam Phillips are both pushing for recalls after making way for Kelvin Mellor and Alfie McCalmont in midweek.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]