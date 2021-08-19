Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021
Sport

Matty Godden hoping to feature for Coventry against Reading

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 4.33pm
Matty Godden is close to returning for Coventry (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Matty Godden is close to returning for Coventry (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Coventry’s injury problems are clearing up, with forward Matty Godden hoping to feature in this weekend’s Sky Bet Championship home match against Reading.

Godden was an unused substitute during the midweek win at Blackpool after stepping up his recovery from a foot issue and will aim to get some minutes on Saturday.

Midfielder Liam Kelly is not far away after putting a knee injury behind him and then getting over the effects of Covid-19 earlier in the summer, but he is not in contention yet.

Tyler Walker (shoulder), Josh Eccles (hip) and Brandon Mason (hamstring) are unavailable, although the latter was expected to depart the club before he suffered the muscle tear while on trial at Portsmouth.

Reading were rocked this week by the news that last season’s top goalscorer Lucas Joao is set for a lengthy spell out.

The forward has a hip injury which may still require surgery and is likely to keep him sidelined until January.

Fellow striker Yakou Meite was already absent for the foreseeable future with a knee injury, but Felipe Araruna is edging closer to a return after 12 months out with his own knee issue.

Ovie Ejaria, who has recovered from a groin problem, has been forced to self-isolate after he contracted coronavirus.

