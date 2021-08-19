Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport

On-loan Ben Davies could make his Sheffield United debut in Huddersfield match

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 4.37pm
Ben Davies could make his debut for Sheffield United (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Ben Davies could make his debut for Sheffield United (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Liverpool loanee Ben Davies could make his Sheffield United debut in Saturday’s Championship clash with Huddersfield.

The 26-year-old defender took a seat on the Blades’ bench for Wednesday’s 4-0 hammering at West Brom, and could now come into contention to start.

Lys Mousset is working his way back to fitness so could miss out again.

Enda Stevens could miss up to six weeks with a knee injury.

Tom Lees could retain his place in Huddersfield’s starting line-up after impressing in the 1-0 win over Preston.

The defender stepped up at the last minute after illness to Matty Pearson.

Pearson withdrew in the warm-up and could be back to fitness, but Lees’ showing against Preston could keep him in the starting XI.

Rolando Aarons is working back to fitness after missing the whole pre-season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]