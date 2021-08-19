On-loan Ben Davies could make his Sheffield United debut in Huddersfield match

Liverpool loanee Ben Davies could make his Sheffield United debut in Saturday’s Championship clash with Huddersfield.

The 26-year-old defender took a seat on the Blades’ bench for Wednesday’s 4-0 hammering at West Brom, and could now come into contention to start.

Lys Mousset is working his way back to fitness so could miss out again.

Enda Stevens could miss up to six weeks with a knee injury.

Tom Lees could retain his place in Huddersfield’s starting line-up after impressing in the 1-0 win over Preston.

The defender stepped up at the last minute after illness to Matty Pearson.

Pearson withdrew in the warm-up and could be back to fitness, but Lees’ showing against Preston could keep him in the starting XI.

Rolando Aarons is working back to fitness after missing the whole pre-season.