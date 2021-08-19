David Artell hoping to have players back from sickness as Crewe face Accrington

Crewe are expected to welcome back a number of first-team players for their clash against Accrington at Gresty Road.

Christopher Long, Owen Dale and Shaun MacDonald were all ruled out of travelling to Oxford in midweek due to sickness bugs in the camp but manager David Artell has confirmed that “one or two” are recovering.

Mikael Mandron has been an ever-present for the Alex this season and is expected to lead the line once again as Crewe search for their first win of the campaign.

Chris Porter could be in line to make his first start of the season after making three appearances off the bench.

Accrington goalkeeper Toby Savin will be available for selection once again after a period of isolation.

On-loan Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford has been an ever-present in the league so far for John Coleman’s side and kept his first professional clean sheet in their 1-0 win over Doncaster in midweek.

Dion Charles is expected to start up front once again despite not scoring in the league this season.

Joel Mumbongo and Tommy Leigh could be in line to make their first starts of the season.