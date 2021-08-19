Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
David Artell hoping to have players back from sickness as Crewe face Accrington

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 4.43pm
David Artell is hoping to have a bigger squad selection to choose from for the game against Accrington (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Crewe are expected to welcome back a number of first-team players for their clash against Accrington at Gresty Road.

Christopher Long, Owen Dale and Shaun MacDonald were all ruled out of travelling to Oxford in midweek due to sickness bugs in the camp but manager David Artell has confirmed that “one or two” are recovering.

Mikael Mandron has been an ever-present for the Alex this season and is expected to lead the line once again as Crewe search for their first win of the campaign.

Chris Porter could be in line to make his first start of the season after making three appearances off the bench.

Accrington goalkeeper Toby Savin will be available for selection once again after a period of isolation.

On-loan Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford has been an ever-present in the league so far for John Coleman’s side and kept his first professional clean sheet in their 1-0 win over Doncaster in midweek.

Dion Charles is expected to start up front once again despite not scoring in the league this season.

Joel Mumbongo and Tommy Leigh could be in line to make their first starts of the season.

