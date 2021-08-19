Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Declan John could return when Bolton host Oxford

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 4.45pm
Declan John could be available for the Oxford clash (Tim Markland/PA)
Declan John could be available for the Oxford clash (Tim Markland/PA)

Declan John could be back in contention for Bolton’s clash against Oxford.

The left-back was forced to come off against AFC Wimbledon after a collision and missed the midweek game against Lincoln.

But Amadou Bakayoko looks set for a spell on the sidelines.

The forward limped off against Lincoln with a calf injury.

Injury-hit Oxford are set to be without several key players.

Manager Karl Robinson said a number of unnamed players will not travel.

Nathan Holland, Ryan Williams and Billy Bodin are the latest concerns for Oxford.

The trio came off during the midweek game against Crewe.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier