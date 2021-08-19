Sport Declan John could return when Bolton host Oxford By Press Association August 19 2021, 4.45pm Declan John could be available for the Oxford clash (Tim Markland/PA) Declan John could be back in contention for Bolton’s clash against Oxford. The left-back was forced to come off against AFC Wimbledon after a collision and missed the midweek game against Lincoln. But Amadou Bakayoko looks set for a spell on the sidelines. The forward limped off against Lincoln with a calf injury. Injury-hit Oxford are set to be without several key players. Manager Karl Robinson said a number of unnamed players will not travel. Nathan Holland, Ryan Williams and Billy Bodin are the latest concerns for Oxford. The trio came off during the midweek game against Crewe. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Matt Smith and Charlie Seaman in contention for Doncaster returns George Edmundson remains sidelined for Ipswich Brad Young set for home debut as Carlisle host Leyton Orient Gareth Ainsworth must decide whether to stick or twist when Wycombe host Lincoln