Friday, August 20th 2021
Sport

Cambridge without captain Greg Taylor for some time due to an ankle injury

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 4.48pm
Cambridge’s Greg Taylor is expected to be a long-term injury (Nigel French/PA)
Cambridge will be without captain Greg Taylor “for a fairly significant amount of time” ahead of their clash against Burton.

Taylor fell awkwardly on his ankle in the first half of the midweek Plymouth game and had to be carried off on a stretcher.

Head Coach Mark Bonner told the club website: “Until we get the final real details, we do not want to speculate and go into too many details on time scales and type of injury – but we do know it will be a long-term injury.”

The U’s are also without Jubril Okedina, Jack Lankester and Leon Davies as they recover from injury.

Burton will be looking to continue their winning start to their League One campaign against Cambridge.

The Brewers are still without Louis Moult, Kane Hemmings and Jacob Maddox.

Midfielder Bryn Morris is also a doubt and has not featured in recent matchday squads.

He is expected to return shortly having recovered from a knock sustained before the start of the season.

