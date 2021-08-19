Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Leeds striker Patrick Bamford signs new five-year contract

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 5.03pm Updated: August 19 2021, 6.58pm
Patrick Bamford has signed a new deal with Leeds running to 2026 (Lynne Cameron/PA).
Leeds have announced Patrick Bamford has signed a new five-year contract with the club.

The 27-year-old has scored 43 goals in 111 games for the Elland Road outfit since joining from Middlesbrough in July 2018.

Bamford netted 16 times in 2019-20 as Marcelo Bielsa’s side surged to promotion as Sky Bet Championship title-winners.

He then followed that up with 17 Premier League goals last season, including a hat-trick against Aston Villa in October.

That form was not enough to secure a place in England’s European Championship squad for Bamford, who is yet to win a senior international cap.

He told the club’s official website: “There’s not many times in my career as settled as I am now, so it was important for me to get this tied down and concentrate on the season ahead.

“Things started off a bit sticky, I had the injury and stuff and I didn’t click with the fans straight away, but once I did get into it and settled, I think I’ve improved no end under Marcelo Bielsa and I’ve really enjoyed my time here, I’ve built up the rapport with the fans now and I’m enjoying every minute of it.

“A big thing for any player is the belief of the manager, you have to repay that and put in the hard work as well and this club is a massive club, it deserves to be in the Premier League and we have to keep pushing.

“This isn’t the type of club that we are in the Premier League and we are happy, you’re always striving to get to that next step and that is important for every footballer as it keeps pushing you on.

“The club has shown massive ambition, we’ve improved year on year and ultimately Leeds have to aim to get back into Europe and it’s something we have to strive towards.”

The news of Bamford’s deal running to 2026 follows that of team-mates Stuart Dallas and Illan Meslier committing their futures to the club this summer.

