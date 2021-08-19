Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Kieffer Moore could make first league start of season when Cardiff host Millwall

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 5.17pm
Kieffer Moore could make his first start of the league campaign for Cardiff at home to Millwall (David Davies/PA)
Kieffer Moore could make his first start of the league campaign for Cardiff at home to Millwall (David Davies/PA)

Kieffer Moore could be in line for his first start of the Sky Bet Championship campaign when Cardiff host Millwall on Saturday.

The Wales international struggled with Covid-19 during pre-season but has impressed in each of his cameo appearances this term, following a start in the Carabao Cup against Sutton, and boss Mick McCarthy has now confirmed the forward is ready to be unleashed from the off.

Fellow attacker Isaac Vassell is also close to returning after recovering from a knee injury to play for the Under-23s this week although Lee Tomlin continues to be troubled by fitness issues.

Isaak Davies (thigh), Mark McGuinness and Ciaron Brown (both ankle) remain sidelined.

Millwall will again be without Shaun Hutchinson after it was confirmed this week the centre-back has sustained a thigh injury.

It is likely to keep Hutchinson out until October and he joins forward Mason Bennett on the treatment table.

Bennett is not likely to return until next month, but the Lions have no other fitness concerns.

Midfielder Mahlon Romeo was replaced at half-time during the 2-1 loss to Fulham. Post-match manager Gary Rowett confirmed it was a tactical decision.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier