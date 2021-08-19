Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Mario Vrancic a doubt for Stoke ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 5.51pm
Mario Vrancic is a doubt for Stoke (Joe Giddens/PA)
Mario Vrancic is a doubt for Stoke (Joe Giddens/PA)

Stoke will again be waiting on the fitness of Mario Vrancic ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Nottingham Forest.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder missed Tuesday’s 3-1 win at Swansea due to a tight hamstring and will be a doubt once more for the weekend battle with Forest.

Sam Clucas will be expected to keep his place after netting at Swansea.

Steven Fletcher could come into contention to start up front.

Jordan Gabriel will miss out for Forest due to suspension.

The right-back was sent off in the closing stages of Forest’s 2-1 defeat by Blackburn on Wednesday night.

Jordi Osei-Tutu could also be missing due to a hamstring issue.

Forest boss Chris Hughton will be desperately hoping his side can end their run of three straight league losses in a difficult opening to the new campaign.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier