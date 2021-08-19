Mario Vrancic a doubt for Stoke ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Stoke will again be waiting on the fitness of Mario Vrancic ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Nottingham Forest.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder missed Tuesday’s 3-1 win at Swansea due to a tight hamstring and will be a doubt once more for the weekend battle with Forest.

Sam Clucas will be expected to keep his place after netting at Swansea.

Steven Fletcher could come into contention to start up front.

Jordan Gabriel will miss out for Forest due to suspension.

The right-back was sent off in the closing stages of Forest’s 2-1 defeat by Blackburn on Wednesday night.

Jordi Osei-Tutu could also be missing due to a hamstring issue.

Forest boss Chris Hughton will be desperately hoping his side can end their run of three straight league losses in a difficult opening to the new campaign.