Messi trains and Willey signs off from The Hundred – Thursday’s sporting social

Football

Support for Denis Law after his dementia diagnosis.

Everybody is with you in this battle, Denis. We are in admiration of your openness, your bravery and your humility to be open about your dementia diagnosis ❤️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 19, 2021

Everyone at Manchester City sends their thoughts and best wishes to Denis Law at this difficult time. We are all with you. 💙 — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 19, 2021

All my ❤️ to the 👑! Please see the below and let’s do whatever we can to support @alzheimerssoc https://t.co/d6bPF3ArEl — Gary Neville (@GNev2) August 19, 2021

Enfield Town had a new sponsor.

We are delighted to announce our partnership with ⁦@NXTUK⁩ for the forthcoming season. Full details and a link to purchase the new shirt can be found here https://t.co/1n0mCmyzXk pic.twitter.com/4B6tnbt2YU — Enfield Town FC (@ETFCOfficial) August 19, 2021

Harvey Barnes signed a new deal at Leicester.

Patrick Bamford stuck with Leeds.

Cesc Fabregas turned the clock back.

18 years ago today I signed for @Arsenal ❤️🍾🎂 pic.twitter.com/UN7fkWJs6q — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) August 19, 2021

As did the EFL.

Lionel Messi trained.

Wayne Rooney relished Derby’s first league win of the season.

Delighted to get our first win of the season last night. Thanks to all the travelling for the fantastic support, never goes unnoticed 👏🏼🙌🏼🐑 #dcfc pic.twitter.com/RWIguwm3Lx — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) August 19, 2021

Juventus unveiled their new third kit.

Always forward, never stand still. Introducing our new third kit for 21/22 by @adidasfootball!#createdwithadidas #LiveAhead — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 19, 2021

Boxing

Tyson Fury is going offline.

Morning motivation from Tony Bellew.

Take every chance you get people! You end up losing the ones you don’t take so you may as well take them anyway.. Have a good end to the week! 👊 #PositiveMindset — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) August 19, 2021

David Haye is getting ready.

Cricket

David Willey and Darren Gough signed off from The Hundred.

Instagram versus reality.

Ricky Ponting was impressed with Australia’s T20 World Cup squad.

Awesome to see Inglis get his opportunity in the squad, he's been scoring runs for fun and if Ellis is called on it's a great story for how far he's come since moving to Tassie. Overall it's a brilliant squad of players that I think are capable of winning the World Cup. https://t.co/jc0WeLf4Hx — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) August 19, 2021

Wise words from Kevin Pietersen.

You have to back yourself as a sportsman. Dealing with just that, is difficult. It becomes way more difficult when everyone expects you to perform. The weight of expectation that sportsman have to deal with, at the top of their game, is the HARDEST! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 19, 2021

KP also spent 18 holes pondering 100 balls.

Got 18 in this morning and I had quite a few people come up to me and tell me how good the @thehundred is and how much their kids love it. I’m thoroughly enjoying calling it! Eliminators and final tomorrow & Sat. Who’s winning men’s and women’s? pic.twitter.com/DxybxiOwO9 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 19, 2021

Paralympics

With five days to go, the preparations for Tokyo 2020 continue.

Bit wet yesterday for my first training session in Japan 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/e92ZRZWyDX — David Weir CBE #weirwolf (@davidweir2012) August 19, 2021

What's the difference between you and someone with a disability? #WeThe15 #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/iFCh1kLiqj — Stef Reid MBE (@RunJumpStefReid) August 19, 2021

This Paralympic village is unreal! 🇯🇵 Really is a dream come true❤️ pic.twitter.com/OyyLuDHczG — Jack Hunter-Spivey (@jackhstt) August 19, 2021

Touched down in Tokyo✈️🇯🇵 Thanks to @ParalympicsGB for making us feel so welcome in the village! Rest day today🔋first session tomorrow💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/87Azyh1sYj — Billy Shilton (@billyshiltstt) August 19, 2021

My pulling technique is still 💯 91kg in each paw 🐾 Big up @sfbtraining and @tomwhits86 it’s a tough side pass 😂 pic.twitter.com/Tue0uWp4Eq — Micky Yule (@MickyYule9) August 19, 2021

Safely arrived in the Paralympic cycling village last night and @neilfachie and I took the morning to get our bearings. it’s amazing to finally be here. initial thoughts! Loving it! #ImpossibleToIgnore pic.twitter.com/0WfIAR4RnF — Lora Fachie MBE (@loraturnham) August 19, 2021

Today was a rest day so we had the chance to explore the Paralympic village 😍. The hard work starts tomorrow with our first training session in Japan 💪🏾#Tokyo2020 #impossibletoignore @ParalympicsGB@gbwrnews pic.twitter.com/jQqj3uPBST — Ayaz Bhuta (@Ayaz_Bhuta) August 19, 2021

Formula One

McLaren were celebrating World Photography Day.

McLaren through the years for #WorldPhotographyDay. 📷🧡 What are your favourite McLaren photos, team? Share them below!👇 pic.twitter.com/BWK7grVPQt — McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 19, 2021

Happy 34th birthday Hulk.