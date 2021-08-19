Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Messi trains and Willey signs off from The Hundred – Thursday’s sporting social

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 5.56pm
Lionel Messi trained with PSG (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 19.

Football

Support for Denis Law after his dementia diagnosis.

Enfield Town had a new sponsor.

Harvey Barnes signed a new deal at Leicester.

Patrick Bamford stuck with Leeds.

Cesc Fabregas turned the clock back.

As did the EFL.

Lionel Messi trained.

Wayne Rooney relished Derby’s first league win of the season.

Juventus unveiled their new third kit.

Boxing

Tyson Fury is going offline.

Morning motivation from Tony Bellew.

David Haye is getting ready.

Cricket

David Willey and Darren Gough signed off from The Hundred.

Instagram versus reality.

Ricky Ponting was impressed with Australia’s T20 World Cup squad.

Wise words from Kevin Pietersen.

KP also spent 18 holes pondering 100 balls.

Paralympics

With five days to go, the preparations for Tokyo 2020 continue.

Formula One

McLaren were celebrating World Photography Day.

Happy 34th birthday Hulk.

