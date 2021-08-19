Declan Rudd could return in goal for Preston against Peterborough

Preston boss Frankie McAvoy has a decision to make in goal ahead of his side’s home game against Peterborough.

Declan Rudd is available again, and was on the bench at Huddersfield in midweek, having been absent through concussion protocols after coming off early in the season-opening 4-1 loss to Hull.

Daniel Iversen has been between the posts for the Championship defeats to the Terriers and Reading, and McAvoy may opt to change the on-loan Leicester goalkeeper for Rudd.

Midfielder Tom Bayliss has returned to training following his isolation period but forward Tom Barkhuizen will miss out again as he continues to self-isolate.

Peterborough will check on the fitness of defender Mark Beevers.

The Posh captain hobbled off after an hour of the draw with Cardiff on Tuesday night.

Midfielder Sammie Szmodics could return after missing the last two matches following the birth of his child.

Midfielder Ricky-Jade Jones (knee) remains absent but Posh boss Darren Ferguson has an almost fully-fit squad to choose from against his former club.