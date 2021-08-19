Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Declan Rudd could return in goal for Preston against Peterborough

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 6.31pm
Declan Rudd will hope to return soon in goal for Preston (Dave Thompson/PA)
Preston boss Frankie McAvoy has a decision to make in goal ahead of his side’s home game against Peterborough.

Declan Rudd is available again, and was on the bench at Huddersfield in midweek, having been absent through concussion protocols after coming off early in the season-opening 4-1 loss to Hull.

Daniel Iversen has been between the posts for the Championship defeats to the Terriers and Reading, and McAvoy may opt to change the on-loan Leicester goalkeeper for Rudd.

Midfielder Tom Bayliss has returned to training following his isolation period but forward Tom Barkhuizen will miss out again as he continues to self-isolate.

Peterborough will check on the fitness of defender Mark Beevers.

The Posh captain hobbled off after an hour of the draw with Cardiff on Tuesday night.

Midfielder Sammie Szmodics could return after missing the last two matches following the birth of his child.

Midfielder Ricky-Jade Jones (knee) remains absent but Posh boss Darren Ferguson has an almost fully-fit squad to choose from against his former club.

