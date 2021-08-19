Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Thomas Frank determined to provide more memorable moments for Brentford fans

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 6.44pm
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank (centre) led the squad on a walkabout after the win over Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank (centre) led the squad on a walkabout after the win over Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)

Brentford boss Thomas Frank hopes his team can continue to create plenty more memorable moments in their Premier League debut season.

The Bees marked their return to the top flight for the first time since the 1946/47 campaign with a 2-0 win over Arsenal in front of a bumper and jubilant crowd at the Brentford Community Stadium last Friday night.

Following the game, Frank led his squad around the pitch in a belated promotion celebration, having won the Sky Bet Championship play-off final against Swansea at Wembley.

During the walkabout, Frank spotted young Bees fan Woody O’Rourke, who was a regular at the club’s old Griffin Park ground, and took time out to enjoy a chat, the images of which went viral.

Frank also paid tribute to those Brentford fans who had applauded when Arsenal sent on winger Bukayo Saka during the second half for his first competitive appearance since missing the crucial spot-kick in England’s Euro 2020 penalty shoot-out defeat by Italy.

“I have seen the pictures (with Woody) because a lot of people have sent it to me. I didn’t know how popular it was until my son texted me to say it is on this and that (social media) platform,” Frank said.

“I am pleased for Woody. It is just me in a moment, not thinking and acting natural.

“If I should pick a moment being more proud of being part of is when Saka came on the pitch and the way our fans more or less stood up and gave him a fantastic reception.

“That for me is a top moment, Woody of course as well. I was very proud to be part of Brentford when we applauded Saka.

“There is something bigger than the 90 minutes (of football) and I think they (Brentford fans) showed that in the 30 seconds of applauding Saka. That is fantastic, how it should be.

“It will be a top-five game to remember for everyone involved in the club and the fans, maybe in 20 years time, because everything came perfectly together.”

Despite taking all of the plaudits following Brentford’s arrival on the big stage, Frank maintains there is plenty of hard work ahead as they prepare for a trip to Selhurst Park.

“I said after the game we need to celebrate every win, but on Saturday morning we had to go again, be focused and looking towards Crystal Palace,” the Dane said.

“I will be very disappointed if we don’t put in a good performance in terms of effort and focus, then we hope on the day we have the quality to get the win.”

Brentford have been active in the summer transfer window, with goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez the most recent signing on loan from Huesca.

Frank, though, is not expecting the club to be overly busy ahead of the deadline.

“I would say in the market we are always looking for a potentially good option, but we don’t have anything close and it’s not that we need anything in a specific position at all,” Frank said.

“I am pleased with the transfer window we’ve had so far and pleased with the squad.

“If we get one more player in it is more important to get a squad player than a specific position.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier