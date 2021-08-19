Juninho Bacuna leaves Huddersfield for Rangers

Rangers have announced the signing of midfielder Juninho Bacuna from Huddersfield.

The 24-year-old Curacao international, who was in the final 12 months of his Terriers contract, joined the Yorkshire club from Dutch side Groningen in 2018.

He went on to make 107 appearances for Huddersfield in all competitions, scoring 12 goals.

Bacuna is the younger brother of Cardiff and former Aston Villa and Reading player Leandro Bacuna.