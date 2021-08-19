Sport Juninho Bacuna leaves Huddersfield for Rangers By Press Association August 19 2021, 7.57pm Juninho Bacuna is leaving Huddersfield (Tim Goode/PA) Rangers have announced the signing of midfielder Juninho Bacuna from Huddersfield. The 24-year-old Curacao international, who was in the final 12 months of his Terriers contract, joined the Yorkshire club from Dutch side Groningen in 2018. He went on to make 107 appearances for Huddersfield in all competitions, scoring 12 goals. Bacuna is the younger brother of Cardiff and former Aston Villa and Reading player Leandro Bacuna. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Former Rangers skipper Ally Dawson dies aged 63 Fashion Sakala checks in at Rangers amid Joey Veerman links Josh McPake joins Morecambe on loan after signing new Rangers contract Timing everything as Rangers ousted Mike Ashley – former director John Gilligan