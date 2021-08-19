Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Ethan Ebanks-Landell back in Shrewsbury training ahead of Plymouth clash

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 8.49pm
Ethan Ebanks-Landell has been unavailable after testing positive for coronavirus (Barrington Coombs/PA).
Shrewsbury captain Ethan Ebanks-Landell could return to action in Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Plymouth at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The defender, who was unavailable after testing positive for coronavirus, is now back in training.

The Shrews will make late assessments of Ryan Bowman (hamstring) and David Davis, Shaun Whalley (hand) was set to see a doctor on Friday, and boss Steve Cotterill has said Matthew Pennington is “fine” despite having required stitches for a cut above his eye.

On Thursday the club announced the signing of Leicester midfielder Khanya Leshabela on a season-long loan.

Plymouth also completed a signing on Thursday in Jordon Garrick.

The winger has joined Argyle on loan for the season from Swansea.

Niall Ennis is out with the hamstring problem he suffered in the warm-up before the campaign-opening 2-0 loss at Rotherham.

And James Bolton is another who remains sidelined as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

