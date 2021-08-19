Ethan Ebanks-Landell back in Shrewsbury training ahead of Plymouth clash

Shrewsbury captain Ethan Ebanks-Landell could return to action in Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Plymouth at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The defender, who was unavailable after testing positive for coronavirus, is now back in training.

The Shrews will make late assessments of Ryan Bowman (hamstring) and David Davis, Shaun Whalley (hand) was set to see a doctor on Friday, and boss Steve Cotterill has said Matthew Pennington is “fine” despite having required stitches for a cut above his eye.

On Thursday the club announced the signing of Leicester midfielder Khanya Leshabela on a season-long loan.

Plymouth also completed a signing on Thursday in Jordon Garrick.

The winger has joined Argyle on loan for the season from Swansea.

Niall Ennis is out with the hamstring problem he suffered in the warm-up before the campaign-opening 2-0 loss at Rotherham.

And James Bolton is another who remains sidelined as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.