Gareth Ainsworth must decide whether to stick or twist when Wycombe host Lincoln

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth must decide whether to opt for changes as he looks to maintain their unbeaten start to Sky Bet League One against Lincoln.

Ainsworth kept faith with the same starting XI at Wigan on Tuesday night, where a stoppage-time goal from defender Anthony Stewart earned a 1-1 draw.

Captain Matt Bloomfield is closing in on a return having been sidelined following a concussion, while midfielder David Wheeler is stepping up his recovery after testing positive for Covid-19.

Defender Jason McCarthy and forward Daryl Horgan are also nearing full fitness again, along with midfielder Dominic Gape and Ryan Tafazolli.

Lincoln could hand a debut to new signing TJ Eyoma.

Defender Eyoma completed a permanent transfer to return to the club after impressing on loan last season.

Imps boss Michael Appleton will again check on midfielder Teddy Bishop, who was not fit for the 1-0 home defeat by Bolton on Tuesday night.

Forward Daniel Nlundulu returned to action after his hamstring injury with a late substitute appearance in midweek, but Chris Maguire (calf) and defender Joe Walsh (quad) both continue their own rehabilitation.