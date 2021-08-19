Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Gareth Ainsworth must decide whether to stick or twist when Wycombe host Lincoln

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 9.13pm
Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth has several players closing in on a return to action (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth must decide whether to opt for changes as he looks to maintain their unbeaten start to Sky Bet League One against Lincoln.

Ainsworth kept faith with the same starting XI at Wigan on Tuesday night, where a stoppage-time goal from defender Anthony Stewart earned a 1-1 draw.

Captain Matt Bloomfield is closing in on a return having been sidelined following a concussion, while midfielder David Wheeler is stepping up his recovery after testing positive for Covid-19.

Defender Jason McCarthy and forward Daryl Horgan are also nearing full fitness again, along with midfielder Dominic Gape and Ryan Tafazolli.

Lincoln could hand a debut to new signing TJ Eyoma.

Defender Eyoma completed a permanent transfer to return to the club after impressing on loan last season.

Imps boss Michael Appleton will again check on midfielder Teddy Bishop, who was not fit for the 1-0 home defeat by Bolton on Tuesday night.

Forward Daniel Nlundulu returned to action after his hamstring injury with a late substitute appearance in midweek, but Chris Maguire (calf) and defender Joe Walsh (quad) both continue their own rehabilitation.

