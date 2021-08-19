Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Brad Young set for home debut as Carlisle host Leyton Orient

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 9.40pm
Brad Young (left) has signed on loan from Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)
Brad Young (left) has signed on loan from Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)

On-loan Aston Villa striker Brad Young could make his home debut for Carlisle in the Sky Bet League Two clash against Leyton Orient.

Young, 18, came off the bench for the closing stages of the midweek 0-0 draw at Port Vale, and Blues boss Chris Beech may decide to fast-track him into the starting XI.

Summer signing Zach Clough is fit following a hamstring problem and was a second-half substitute on Tuesday night, so could feature again.

Midfielder Danny Devine is stepping up his recovery from a muscular problem, and could come into the squad for the first time since the latter stages of pre-season.

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett has brought in Tyrese Omotoye on loan from Norwich.

The 18-year-old striker will provide attacking cover and could come straight into the side.

Jackett confirmed forward Paul Smyth is expected to miss out again as he manages his return from injury during pre-season, but Harry Smith may be involved.

Centre-back Adam Thompson is continuing his rehabilitation from a broken ankle, while goalkeeper Sam Sargeant has joined Barnet on a two-month loan.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier